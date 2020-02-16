American International Group Inc. Sells 12,632 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 576,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,632 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054,145 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,377,000 after acquiring an additional 154,194 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,156.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,248,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

