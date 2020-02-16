Deutsche Bank Downgrades SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to Hold

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SEGRO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $11.90 on Friday. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Analyst Recommendations for SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

