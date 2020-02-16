SoftBank Group’s (SFTBY) Buy Rating Reiterated at HSBC

HSBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SoftBank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of SFTBY stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $28.04.

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

