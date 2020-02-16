Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Perspecta worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perspecta by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perspecta by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,663,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,976,000 after acquiring an additional 181,975 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Perspecta by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,380,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,508,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perspecta by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,248,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,034,000 after acquiring an additional 164,557 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Perspecta by 29.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,107,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,912,000 after acquiring an additional 252,582 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on PRSP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. Perspecta Inc has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

