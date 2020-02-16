American International Group Inc. Has $9.28 Million Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in LivaNova by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in LivaNova by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in LivaNova by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in LivaNova by 6,270.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $83,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $467,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of LIVN opened at $70.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average is $75.92. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV?) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

