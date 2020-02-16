American International Group Inc. Has $9.30 Million Position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Ingevity worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NYSE:NGVT opened at $66.84 on Friday. Ingevity Corp has a 52 week low of $62.53 and a 52 week high of $120.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO D Michael Wilson bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Fortson bought 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.