Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gentherm by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Gentherm by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Gentherm stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26. Gentherm Inc has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $49.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Gentherm news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

