JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $137.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $432.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

