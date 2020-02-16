Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 1,352 Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Myokardia by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Myokardia during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,335,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Myokardia during the 4th quarter valued at $3,223,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Myokardia during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,357,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Myokardia during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,945,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK opened at $70.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.09. Myokardia Inc has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MYOK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myokardia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

In related news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $115,201.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,770.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,383,689.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,828 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,362 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

