Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 253,843 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 491,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,670,000 after acquiring an additional 240,213 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,095,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,086,000 after acquiring an additional 212,571 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Aptiv by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,750,000 after acquiring an additional 128,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aptiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $951,451,000 after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

Shares of APTV opened at $88.32 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

