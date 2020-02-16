Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 470 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $64.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $148.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

