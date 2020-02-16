9,406 Shares in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NOW by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in NOW by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW Inc has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.45.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

NOW Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

