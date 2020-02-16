9,406 Shares in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NOW by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in NOW by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW Inc has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.45.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

NOW Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

