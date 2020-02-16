2,434 Shares in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 42.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 181.2% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

NYSE ZYME opened at $47.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81. Zymeworks Inc has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $52.75.

In other news, Director Troy Cox purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

