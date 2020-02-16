Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $101,000 in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,952 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apache by 3,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 56.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 83.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 564.8% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

APA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Argus cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Apache stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38. Apache Co. has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $38.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.