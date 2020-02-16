806 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 392,806 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,536,767.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.51 and a 200 day moving average of $116.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

