Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $143,000 Investment in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 853,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after acquiring an additional 311,941 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 18.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 542,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,038,000 after buying an additional 86,287 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 328,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 17.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 323,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after buying an additional 49,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 11.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 217,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVAV opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average is $60.16. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $95.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair cut shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $536,375.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,253.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $419,690.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,480 shares of company stock worth $2,278,719 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

