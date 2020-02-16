2,656 Shares in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,656 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

SASR stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $84.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

