Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $112,000 in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 312,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 703.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 227,018 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $343.63 million, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 44.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

GHL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

