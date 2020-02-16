Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) versus Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NYSE:PHCF) Financial Analysis

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Resources and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources $5.77 billion 2.10 $1.20 billion $2.52 9.67 Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt $3.18 million 8.41 -$2.46 million N/A N/A

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Resources and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources 21.99% 12.76% 9.32% Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.5% of Franklin Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Franklin Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt has a beta of -1.07, suggesting that its share price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Franklin Resources and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources 6 5 0 0 1.45 Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franklin Resources presently has a consensus price target of $27.20, suggesting a potential upside of 11.66%. Given Franklin Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Franklin Resources is more favorable than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Company Profile

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co., Ltd. to jointly establish an equity investment fund. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

