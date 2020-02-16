Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Incyte by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Incyte by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Incyte by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 39,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Incyte by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.05.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $229,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $300,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,005 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

