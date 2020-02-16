Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,011 Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 316.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 125.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

FNV opened at $115.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.06. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $116.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James set a $108.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

