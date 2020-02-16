Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $107,000 Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.81.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

