Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 7,829 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 7,829 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 28.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Xilinx by 21.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $47,801,000 after buying an additional 89,048 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 340.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Xilinx by 453.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.85. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.67 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XLNX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura dropped their price target on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Xilinx in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

