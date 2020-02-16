Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 404 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the third quarter valued at about $236,000.

BATS:IYT opened at $195.00 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.85.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

