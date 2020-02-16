American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in United Continental by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in United Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UAL. UBS Group began coverage on United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Continental presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.09.

UAL opened at $79.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.51. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.44 and a 1-year high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

