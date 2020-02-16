American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 277,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Times during the third quarter worth approximately $12,764,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 1,166.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 244,308 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in New York Times during the third quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in New York Times by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,614,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,954,000 after buying an additional 111,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in New York Times by 39.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 99,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other New York Times news, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 136,650 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $4,267,579.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 487,303 shares in the company, valued at $15,218,472.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. New York Times Co has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $39.62. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.70.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

