Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 460,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. ValuEngine cut Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.06.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $112.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

