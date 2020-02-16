American International Group Inc. Increases Stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $115.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.48. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $99.94 and a 12-month high of $123.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

In related news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

