AMS Capital Ltda Has $57.68 Million Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

AMS Capital Ltda raised its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Mercadolibre accounts for 34.6% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AMS Capital Ltda owned about 0.20% of Mercadolibre worth $57,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,500,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,051,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,294,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.10.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $735.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of -202.48 and a beta of 1.57. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12-month low of $358.07 and a 12-month high of $735.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $649.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.88.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. Mercadolibre’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

