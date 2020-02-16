American International Group Inc. Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,002,652 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,258,000 after purchasing an additional 41,556 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,857 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,149,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $142,685.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,818 shares in the company, valued at $18,366,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,318 shares of company stock worth $3,193,648. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average is $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

