First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,570 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $482,962.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,151.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $266,850.00. Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $2,273,653 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $55.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.76 and a twelve month high of $69.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,381.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

