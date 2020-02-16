American International Group Inc. Buys 10,213 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CDW by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CDW by 22.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CDW by 76.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in CDW by 33.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.63.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,157 over the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $138.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a 52 week low of $90.53 and a 52 week high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

