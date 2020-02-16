American International Group Inc. Sells 2,705 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 986.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

