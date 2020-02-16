American International Group Inc. Has $8.71 Million Stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:FCFS opened at $85.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average of $88.60. FirstCash Inc has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

