Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Msci by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Msci by 285.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $322.56 on Friday. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $173.00 and a twelve month high of $322.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.06.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 237.36%. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total transaction of $1,536,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,787 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,373 shares of company stock worth $9,947,168. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Msci to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

