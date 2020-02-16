American International Group Inc. Buys 573 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,010,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,351,000 after acquiring an additional 141,975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 964,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,830,000 after acquiring an additional 311,058 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, First Analysis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

RAMP stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76. LiveRamp Holdings has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,195.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $48,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,327,605.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,737 shares of company stock valued at $820,260. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

