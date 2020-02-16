American International Group Inc. Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,286,000 after purchasing an additional 703,830 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Ball by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Ball by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $2,374,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $596,226.10. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,051,544.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 438,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,620,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,836 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.01.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $77.22 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Ball’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

