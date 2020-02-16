American International Group Inc. Buys 1,388 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,616,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $166.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $128.12 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.39 and its 200 day moving average is $164.60.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

