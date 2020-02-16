American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Crane worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 2,211.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $87.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.44. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

