American International Group Inc. Buys 87,779 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1,664.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 87,779 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Solaredge Technologies worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.31.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $113.20. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.86.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $2,229,603.85. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $1,897,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,638 shares of company stock worth $17,636,404. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.