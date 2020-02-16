American International Group Inc. Has $8.18 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 61.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv stock opened at $88.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

