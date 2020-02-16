Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Kellogg by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Kellogg by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.93.

Kellogg stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average is $64.92. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $6,671,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $40,410,000. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

