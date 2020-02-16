American International Group Inc. Buys 768 Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of ViaSat worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 6.4% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,357,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,258,000 after buying an additional 81,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 88.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 1,161.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 48,217 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the third quarter worth $2,772,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 32.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,247 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ViaSat stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViaSat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.85 and a twelve month high of $97.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average is $73.16.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

In other ViaSat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $284,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $128,082.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,551 shares of company stock worth $1,053,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

