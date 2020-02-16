Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Holdings Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 516.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,109,000 after buying an additional 375,717 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 118.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 143.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 100,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $22.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

FLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

