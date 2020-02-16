Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,228 CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,652,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,122 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,560,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,019,000 after purchasing an additional 552,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 768.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 468,509 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,483,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joel H. Schwartz sold 1,717 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $31,266.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,810.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim lowered CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

