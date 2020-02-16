Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 5,903 Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the third quarter worth about $2,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 63.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,653 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 57,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Veritiv Corp has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

