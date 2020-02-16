Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $116,000 Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLO. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $1,087,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 131,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.39. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

