Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Longbow Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

