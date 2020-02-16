Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $119,000 Investment in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

NHC opened at $82.81 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $89.54.

In related news, COO Robert Michael Ussery sold 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $109,013.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,232.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stephan Shane 435,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.