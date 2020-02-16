Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,696 Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15.

Getty Realty Company Profile

